Need to develop three regions equally stressed: MLA Mustafa

Guntur: East MLA Mustafa has opined that there is need to develop three regions in the state equally to check regional imbalances. In order to develop three regions, there is need to decentralize the development.



He addressed a meeting held at Convention Centre here on Sunday.

He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy knows how to develop three regions in the state. He criticized that the erstwhile TDP government neglected development of state capital Amaravati. He further said that former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu constructed temporary constructions in the state capital and added that no permanent structures had been taken up.

Indian Chamber of Commerce Guntur president Atukuri Anjaneyalu Atukuri Anjaneyalu said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to make Amaravati as education hub and software hub to generate employment opportunities. He said the latter had vision to develop the state. He criticized that though farmers had given 33,000 acres of land for the construction of state capital, the TDP government had failed to develop the capital and cheated the farmers. He said, if Chandrababu Naidu had developed the capital, there is no need to shift the capital.

YSRCP Guntur Parliament constituency president Lella Appi Reddy, party Guntur West Assembly constituency in-charge Chandragiri Yesu Ratnam, retired judges V Nageswara Rao, Kanaka Sundaram were among those participated.