Nellore administration put on high alert

Nellore: With the district poised to bear the brunt of the Montha Cyclone, all 12 coastal and other mandals in the district have been put on high alert.

Though there was no reports on rain or high velocity winds, and climate being sunny on Sunday, following warnings of Meteorological deparment, the administration has initiated all precautionary measures by deploying special officers in all mandals to face any untoward incidents.

No.1 flag was hoisted in Krishnapatnam Port and fishermen were warned not to venturing into the sea as it may have turned ferocious.

Following the directions of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the administration has sent a message to fishermen villages appealing the people who were already engaged in venturing immediately rush back to the shore. It is expected that district would experience very to very heavy rains from Monday till the cyclone crosses the coast on October 29.

Taking into consideration the intensity of the situation, the administration has established 144 rehabilitation centres in the interest of shifting the people living in lowlying areas in the district. The round the clock control rooms have been established with the numbers 0861-233216, 7995576699 at collectorate, Nellore RDO (9849904061), Kandukur RDO, (7601002770), Kavali RDO, (7702267559), AtmakurRDO (9100948215)

According to the Collector Himanshu Shukla, the administration has identified 42 villages and 166 habitations in 9 coastal mandals, and as many as 27 villages located on State highway, and 16 on National highways would be affected with cyclone.

One National Disaster Response Force(NDRF) at Nellore and State Disaster Response Force(SDRF) at Kavali have been kept ready to rescue the people.

As many as 312 pregnant women expected for delivery by next week, among them 42 have been identified as priority cases and necessary arrangements have been made to shift them to the hospitals.