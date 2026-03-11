Netherlands delegation studies natural farming

Vijayawada: A delegation from Wageningen University & Research, Netherlands, visited NTR district to study the impact of the Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF) programme being implemented by the State government through the Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS).

On Tuesday, the delegation, comprising Gret, Soumya, Kalyan and Simon visited Anigandlapadu village in Penuganchiprolu mandal and inspected natural farming fields to observe the practices adopted by local farmers.

During the visit, the team closely examined the integrated chilli natural farming model and interacted with farmers to understand the nature-based cultivation practices, crop yields and the quality of produce.

Officials also explained the marketing linkages established for natural farming products. The delegation studied the ATM model implemented by farmer Govardhan, learning about the additional income it generates for farmers and its role in promoting natural farming at the village level.

Later, the team visited the Bio-Resource Centre (BRC) in the village, where they were briefed on the preparation of bio-inputs, natural growth promoters and other materials required for natural farming, as well as the services provided to farmers.

Officials and farmers informed the delegation that natural farming has helped reduce cultivation costs, improve soil health, enhance crop quality and increase farmers’ income.

RySS Executive Director Muralidhar, APCNF NTR District Project Manager Y Shankar Naik, members of the RySS district team, officials, farmers and field cadres were present during the visit.