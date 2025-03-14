New Age AR Lab inaugurated at SITAM

Vizianagaram : A state-of-the-art Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Lab was inaugurated at SITAM by Dr Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi, secretary of Satya Group of Institutions. Established in collaboration with PlugXR Inc, a global leader in immersive technologies, this lab aims to equip students with cutting-edge skills in AR, VR, Mixed Reality (MR), and Extended Reality (XR).

The company operates globally with its headquarters in California, and offices across Miami (USA), Toronto (Canada), Valbonne (France), Castell (Germany), Hyderabad (India), and Karlskrona (Sweden).

On this occasion, Jhansi Lakshmi emphasised the transformative potential of immersive technologies in reshaping industries such as education, healthcare, architecture, gaming, and manufacturing. She highlighted how AR enhances real-world experiences by overlaying digital content onto the physical environment, while VR immerses users in fully interactive, computer-generated environments.

Dr Majji Sashibhushana Rao, director of SITAM, principal Dr D V Ramamurthy, Dr Radha, Dr G Venu Madhava Rao, Dr T Damodara Naidu, Dr Prasunna, dean, and Dr Y Narendra attended the programme.