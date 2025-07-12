New policy for population growth on anvil: Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that a robust new policy on population growth would be introduced in the state soon, emphasizing population as the country’s strongest economic asset.

Speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural Amaravati Summit on World Population Day, the Chief Minister recalled renowned writer Gurajada Apparao's timeless words, "A nation is made of its people, not just its soil," and urged everyone to embrace this spirit for the state's future.

Naidu noted a significant shift in perspective. He recalled that while the state government previously championed population control in undivided Andhra Pradesh, the current imperative is population management. He underscored that India's ability to compete with developed nations stems directly from its vast population.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the UN declared July 11 as World Population Day after the global population reached 5 billion in 1989. "Today, 1.8 billion people globally are aged between 10 and 24. Earlier, countries with large populations were looked down upon. Now, even developed nations are compelled to look to populous countries. Population is not a burden, it’s our greatest asset," he asserted.

Expressing concern over declining birth rates and a shrinking youth population amidst a rising elderly demographic, the Chief Minister warned, "Wherever aging becomes an issue, growth stagnates." He presented global fertility rates, noting the low rates in developed nations (e.g., U.S. 1.62, Japan 1.23, China 1.02, Singapore 0.96).

He explained that a rate below 2.1 leads to population decline, stating that Andhra Pradesh's current fertility rate is 1.7, similar to Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Kerala (all at 1.8), and Karnataka (1.7). "To maintain population equilibrium, a 2.1 rate is essential," the CM stressed, adding that a rise in the state's fertility rate is crucial to avert a future human resource crisis.

The Chief Minister cited examples of countries offering incentives to boost childbirth. He detailed measures such as Japan's childcare services, financial and educational assistance, and housing support for families with more children. He also mentioned South Korea's monthly cash benefits and support for weddings and IVF, Singapore's Baby Bonus Scheme, Russia's free healthcare for mothers of second children, Hungary's lifetime income tax exemption for mothers with four or more children, and China's financial assistance for families with more than two children. He expressed concern that declining population growth would impede economic growth. A poll conducted at the summit revealed that 67.41 per cent preferred two children, 12.34 per cent preferred only one, and 19.88 percent preferred three children. He noted that rising living costs discourage young couples from having children, with many opting out entirely. "There’s growing concern about the declining population in South India. While Parliament seats may increase in the future, southern states could see reduced representation,” he cautioned. Interacting with attendees, the Chief Minister sought their opinions on population management. Dr Mahendra Dev, Chairman of PM’s Economic Advisory Council, Tenali MLA Shravan Kumar, Dr. Suhani Jalota, Founder of Myna Mahila Foundation; public health specialist M. Prakashamma; Prof Sanjay Kumar; and several senior officials from various departments also participated.