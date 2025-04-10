New RPF dry canteen inaugurated at Tirupati barracks

Tirupati: A new RPF Dry Canteen was inaugurated at Railway Protection Force (RPF) Barracks in Tirupati by IG-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner (IG-cum-PCSC) Aroma Singh Thakur. The facility marks a major step forward in supporting welfare and convenience of RPF personnel.

The inauguration ceremony saw the presence of senior officials including Divisional Security Commissioner T Muralikrishna, Assistant Security Commissioner K Rajagopala Reddy, DSRP Harshitha, and RPF Inspector K Madhusudan.

This initiative reflects South Central Railway’s continued focus on enhancing working environment and morale of its RPF personnel through improved infrastructure and access to essential amenities. Several officials of Guntakal Division were present on the occasion.