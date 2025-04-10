Live
- India and UK reaffirm free trade agreement, support supply chains
- Petitions flood special grievance day in Penukonda
- YSRCP leader accused of misusing Rs 8 lakh temple funds
- Job fair in Nandyal today
- Intensify MGNREGS works: Collector Basha
- Nandyal SP Adhiraj enhances night patrol & security measures
- Bhagwan Mahavir's ideals give strength to countless people, says PM Modi
- Library construction taken up in B Ramadurgam
- 'Haven’t slept all night': Archer Rajat Chauhan thrilled as compound archery joins LA 2028 Olympics
- Payyavula stresses timely completion of projects
New RPF dry canteen inaugurated at Tirupati barracks
Tirupati: A new RPF Dry Canteen was inaugurated at Railway Protection Force (RPF) Barracks in Tirupati by IG-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner...
Tirupati: A new RPF Dry Canteen was inaugurated at Railway Protection Force (RPF) Barracks in Tirupati by IG-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner (IG-cum-PCSC) Aroma Singh Thakur. The facility marks a major step forward in supporting welfare and convenience of RPF personnel.
The inauguration ceremony saw the presence of senior officials including Divisional Security Commissioner T Muralikrishna, Assistant Security Commissioner K Rajagopala Reddy, DSRP Harshitha, and RPF Inspector K Madhusudan.
This initiative reflects South Central Railway’s continued focus on enhancing working environment and morale of its RPF personnel through improved infrastructure and access to essential amenities. Several officials of Guntakal Division were present on the occasion.