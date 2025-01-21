New wellness centre inaugurated at Ruia Hospital

Tirupati: A new wellness centre was inaugurated at Ruia Hospital on Monday by SV Medical College Principal Dr PA Chandrasekharan.

Speaking at the event, he underlined that the wellness centre is designed to provide a holistic approach to health and well-being.

The facility focuses on prevention, education and integrated care. He highlighted the various benefits of the centre, including physical health improvements, treatment for chronic diseases and psychological support.

Ruia Hospital Superintendent Dr G Ravi Prabhu explained that the wellness clinic will operate on Mondays and Wednesdays, with doctors from the Department of Community Medicine available for consultations.

He further announced that within a week, dieticians and health councillors will be available daily to cater to the patients’ needs.

“By prioritizing prevention and early intervention, wellness centres help reduce healthcare costs in the long run,” he noted, adding that these centres play a critical role in promoting overall health and well-being by addressing the physical, emotional and social needs of individuals and communities.

Dr Sivakala of the Department of Community Medicine, Dr Krishna Kumari, CSRMO Dr Subbu Lakshmi, deputy CSRMO Dr Srinivas, ARMO Dr Hari Krishna and PRO Veera Kiran among others were present.