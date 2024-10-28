NGOs Assn-supported panel wins polls of AP State Govt Nurses Assn

Vijayawada: The elections to the State Government Nurses Association which could not be conducted for the last six years, were conducted here on Sunday with the cooperation of the APNGOs Association. President of APNGOs Assocation K V Siva Reddy expressed happiness over the victory of the panel supported by the association in the elections.

Addressing the media after the announcement of the results of the elections, Siva Reddy said that all the employees should be united to protect their rights. He assured the government nurses that they would take their problems to the notice of the government to get them solved.

President of the Government Nurses Association S Radhamma of Chittoor and general secretary S Kotamma of Narasaraopet said that they would work closely with the NGOs Association to find solution to their problems.

State Cooperation department officer S Srinivas Reddy was the returning officer for the election. Referring to the problems, the Nurses Association leaders said that there are only three staff nurses at the primary health centres throughout the State while there should be at least four.

They demanded facilities for the nurses working in the government hospitals, five days special leave of absence for the women nurses and working hours should be limited from 9 am to 4 pm for the nurses working in the remote areas. The age limit to the women employees for 185 child care should be removed, the head nurse should be called senior nursing officer and staff nurse should be called nursing officer and the vacant posts of nurses in the government hospitals should be filled up from time to time.

Kothappli Manjesh of Ongole, Govind Santhi Bhavani of Kurnool, Oushpala Lata of Anantapur and VP Chandra Sai of Vizianagaram have been elected vice-presidents and M Davatamma of West Godavari as joint secretary, P Johnson Rani of Vijayawada as organising secretary and T Ganga Bhavani of Visakhapatnam as treasurer were elected.

In addition, 13 candidates from the erstwhile 13 districts were elected as executive members of the association. Vice-presidents of State NGOs Association J Madhav and DV Ramana, NTR District NGOs Association president A Vidyasagar, secretary DSN Reddy, Chittoor JAC president Suresh and others participated.