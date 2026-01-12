NHAI creates several Guinness World Records

Amaravati: Demonstrating exceptional engineering capability and execution excellence, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), in association with concessionaire Rajpath Infracon Private Limited, has created four Guinness World Records on the under-construction Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada Economic Corridor (NH-544G).

On January 6, 2026, near Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh, NHAI achieved two historic global records. The first was for the longest continuous laying of Bituminous Concrete, covering 28.89 lane kilometres—equivalent to a 3-lane-wide, 9.63-km stretch—within 24 hours. The second record was for the continuous laying of the highest quantity of Bituminous Concrete, amounting to 10,655 metric tons in 24 hours. These milestones were achieved for the first time globally on a six-lane National Highway project.

Building on this success, two more Guinness World Records were established on Sunday. These included the continuous laying of 57,500 metric tons of Bituminous Concrete and the continuous paving of 156 lane kilometres, equivalent to a 3-lane-wide, 52-km stretch, surpassing the previous world record of 84.4 lane kilometres. The record-setting works were executed across Package-2 and Package-3 of the corridor.

The achievement was made possible through the deployment of advanced construction technology, including 70 tippers, five hot mix plants, one paver, and 17 rollers. Stringent quality assurance was ensured with monitoring support from IIT Bombay and Original Equipment Manufacturers.

The 343-km-long, access-controlled six-lane corridor will significantly enhance connectivity between Bengaluru and Vijayawada. Once completed, it will reduce travel distance by 100 km and cut travel time by nearly four hours, delivering major economic and logistical benefits. These records underscore NHAI’s commitment to building world-class highway infrastructure in line with the Government of India’s vision for sustainable growth and development.