No compromise on quality of laddu, says Collector

Vijayawada: NTR district collector G Srijana stated that there will be no compromise on the quality of Laddu prasadam being made by Sri Durga temple administration for the devotees. She said that they are using good quality spices and raw materials for making the laddu, and three lakh laddus are being prepared for the devotees to mark the Mula Nakshatram, which will be observed on October 9 as part of the Dasara celebrations atop Indrakeeladri.

Collector Srijana paid a surprise visit to the laddu making centre located in Brahmin Street, One Town, and inspected the quality of the ingredients.

She also said that Vijaya dairy ghee is being used for making the laddus. Samples of the ingredients and raw materials are being sent to the labs for quality testing, and Food Safety officials are checking the quality.

Regarding Laddu sales during the Dasara celebrations, the collector said that 60,000 to 70,000 Laddus are being sold every day since the beginning of Dasara festivities on October 3.

She stated that there will be a demand for 3 lakh Laddus on Moola Nakshatram day as a large number of devotees will visit the Durga temple. She also informed that the presiding deity will be decorated in Sri Sarasvati Devi Alankaram.

Additionally, she said that Durga temple Laddu Prasadam sales counters are located at the Railway station, bus station, and more stalls will be installed in the city.

Collector Srijana emphasised the use of good quality ingredients to keep the laddus fresh for more days.

She also said that every day, food is served to 25,000 devotees at the Durga temple during this festival season. Sri Durga temple Executive Engineer L Rama, AEO P Chandrasekhar, superintendent Y Hema Durga and other officials were present.