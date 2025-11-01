Live
- BJP demands Congress govt purchase sprouted paddy from farmers
- Contract workers of Smriti Vanam demand salaries
- La Liga 2025-26: Four things to look out for in Spain's matchday 11
- Allu Sirish gets engaged to the 'love of his life' Nayanika
- North Korea slams denuclearization as 'pipe dream' ahead of Lee-Xi summit
- UN, aid partners support gov responses across Caribbean following Hurricane Melissa
- Situation in Sudan's North Darfur remains 'catastrophic': UN
- Trump says no decision yet on ground strikes inside Venezuela
- Collector inspects Kurnool GGH, stresses quality healthcare and cleanliness
- India-US sign 10-yr defence pact amid tariff turmoil
No drinking water problem in Uravakonda for next 25 yrs
Anantapur: Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav has assured that Uravakonda town will not face drinking water scarcity for the next 25 years, as the...
Anantapur: Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav has assured that Uravakonda town will not face drinking water scarcity for the next 25 years, as the government is preparing special plans to provide a permanent solution.
As part of ‘Intintiki Mantri’ programme, he toured Uravakonda town for the second consecutive day on Friday. He visited several colonies, including Ambedkar Nagar and Indira Nagar, and interacted with residents, listening to their grievances and issuing immediate directions to officials for on-the-spot redressal.
Minister Keshav said the old pipelines laid nearly 30 years ago in the town would soon be replaced with new ones. He also announced that proper drainage systems would be constructed wherever required. Responding to the concerns raised by local handloom weavers, who said they lost work due to rainwater stagnation in pits, the Minister immediately contacted the Director of Handlooms and Textiles over phone and directed officials to send loss assessment reports to the district Collector for necessary action.
He received petitions from residents and sought public suggestions on priority development programmes to be implemented in Uravakonda.
Officials from various departments, local leaders, and residents participated in the programme.