No drinking water problem in Uravakonda for next 25 yrs

Anantapur: Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav has assured that Uravakonda town will not face drinking water scarcity for the next 25 years, as the government is preparing special plans to provide a permanent solution.

As part of ‘Intintiki Mantri’ programme, he toured Uravakonda town for the second consecutive day on Friday. He visited several colonies, including Ambedkar Nagar and Indira Nagar, and interacted with residents, listening to their grievances and issuing immediate directions to officials for on-the-spot redressal.

Minister Keshav said the old pipelines laid nearly 30 years ago in the town would soon be replaced with new ones. He also announced that proper drainage systems would be constructed wherever required. Responding to the concerns raised by local handloom weavers, who said they lost work due to rainwater stagnation in pits, the Minister immediately contacted the Director of Handlooms and Textiles over phone and directed officials to send loss assessment reports to the district Collector for necessary action.

He received petitions from residents and sought public suggestions on priority development programmes to be implemented in Uravakonda.

Officials from various departments, local leaders, and residents participated in the programme.