NSU, SVVU to host Indian Knowledge System Centres
- Under this NSU set to introduce postgraduate courses soon
- Vedic Varsity to focus on innovative research in Speech and Linguistics and Edutainment
Tirupati: Tirupati has earned a new distinction in the field of traditional scholarship, with the Ministry of Education sanctioning Indian Knowledge System (IKS) Centres to both National Sanskrit University (NSU) and Sri Venkateswara Vedic University (SVVU). The recognition affirms the city’s reputation as a hub of India’s timeless intellectual heritage.
At National Sanskrit University, the announcement was made during an IKS Awareness Workshop. Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy lauded the move as a milestone in reviving civilisational wisdom through Sanskrit. He underlined that the proposed centre will play a pivotal role in disseminating India’s intellectual and cultural traditions globally. The V-C further revealed that postgraduate courses will soon be introduced under the centre, including specialised streams such as Consciousness Philosophy and Akshara Purushottama Philosophy.
The workshop featured a keynote by Prof H Lajapathi Rai, former Vice-Chancellor and current Director of Valmiki Research Centre. He emphasised the Ramayana’s relevance as a source of universal wisdom, linking its themes of justice, governance, and ethics with constitutional values. Through examples ranging from jurisprudence to astronomy, Prof Rai demonstrated how the epic resonates with both ancient and modern knowledge streams.
He also announced a major cultural programme, Sri Ramayana Shankharavam, to be held in Vizianagaram later this month. Academic Dean Prof Rajanikant Shukla, Registrar K Venkata Narayana Rao and other faculty were present.
Meanwhile, Sri Venkateswara Vedic University has been chosen as one of only eight institutions nationwide to host an IKS Research Centre. The new centre, supported by dedicated funding, will focus on innovative research in Speech and Linguistics and Edutainment. Its aim is to highlight the relevance of the Vedas, Vedangas, and Vedanta in contemporary contexts.
The proposal, prepared and submitted by Prof A Venkata Radhe Shyam, Dean, Faculty of Research, was approved after expert scrutiny. Dr MVN Pavan Kumar Sharma, Dean, Faculty of Paurohitya, has been appointed as co-principal investigator. Vice Chancellor Prof Rani Sadasiva Murty congratulated the team, calling the recognition ‘a proud moment’ that reinforces the university’s growing stature in Vedic research.