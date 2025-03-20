NTPC Simhadri empowers local youth through skill devpt

Visakhapatnam: In line with the social impact assessment and needs assessment survey, NTPC Simhadri is equipping unemployed youth in Parawada mandal and nearby villages of Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam districts with industry-relevant skills, ensuring better employment opportunities for them.

In collaboration with CIPET, Vijayawada, NTPC Simhadri is conducting a six-month-long residential training programme in machine operator-plastic processing and machine operator-injection moulding, with a 100 per cent job placement assurance. So far, 120 beneficiaries across four batches have successfully completed training and secured employment, while two batches, comprising 60 trainees, are currently undergoing training.

To engage with the trainees and assess the facilities, a team from NTPC Simhadri, led by Executive Director and Head of Project of Simhadri Sameer Sharma, along with senior officials visited CIPET Vijayawada. The team interacted with trainees in the presence of CIPET officials and faculty members.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Sameer Sharma encouraged them to maximise the opportunity, enhance their skills, and build a strong career in the industry. He emphasised that the training would not only create sustainable livelihood opportunities but also contribute to their long-term professional growth.

The team also visited the CIPET labs and workshops, where large-scale machinery is available for simulator-based training, ensuring hands-on industry experience for the trainees.

This initiative reinforces NTPC Simhadri’s commitment towards skill development and employment generation, fostering economic empowerment in the region.