NTR Bharosa pensions to be distributed today

Vijayawada: Since June 1 is a Sunday, the NTR Bharosa pensions for this month will be distributed on May 31. District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha instructed officials to distribute the pensions in the spirit of serving the poor.

Approximately Rs 98.11 crore will be distributed for 2,27,786 pensions under the NTR Bharosa scheme on May 31 in the district. The Collector urged field-level officials to work collaboratively to ensure smooth home delivery of the pensions. On Friday, the Collector held a teleconference with DRDA PDs, RDOs, Municipal Commissioners, and MPDOs regarding the NTR Bharosa pension distribution. He gave instructions to successfully complete the pension distribution process in line with the spirit of serving the poor, emphasising the need to avoid any shortcomings. He also advised preparing cash bundles according to the pension type to prevent difficulties during distribution. Collector Lakshmisha instructed constituency and mandal-level special officers, MPDOs, and Municipal Commissioners to supervise the distribution process to avoid any issues.

DRDA Project Director ANV Nanchara Rao, Vijayawada RDO Kavuri Chaitanya, Tiruvuru RDO K Madhuri, Nandigama RDO K Balakrishna, Municipal Commissioners, and MPDOs, among others, participated in the teleconference.