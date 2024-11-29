Live
Occult rituals panic Nandyal locals
Highlights
Nandyal: The residents of Arundati Nagar in Nandyal town were shocked after noticing occult prayers performed at a crossroad on Thursday morning.
Unidentified persons performed occult prayers by drawing rangoli and placed lemons, turmeric, kumkum and a doll inside the rangoli. People, who went on that road in the early hours of Thursday, saw this and the news spread the entire locality.
A few residents informed the issue to police, who inspected the scene. The residents urged the police to track the culprits and punish them, to avoid these incidents to occur in future.
It came to know that earlier also, occult prayers were performed at the same place.
