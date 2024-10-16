Official website of Eluru police launched

Eluru: Superintendent of Police K Pratap Shiva Kishore inaugurated the Eluru District Police Official Website here on Tuesday. The website has been set up to provide complete information regarding women’s safety. It will provide details about cyber frauds occurring through social media and the awareness programmes conducted by the Eluru Police Department to prevent them.

The website will focus on strengthening the relationship between the police and the public. Details of social media platforms related to Eluru district will be available on the website. All the good work done by the Eluru District Police will be included on the website.

Information about awareness programmes conducted through YouTube and social media to create awareness among the public about cybercrimes will be provided.

The website will provide comprehensive information required by the public, including details of police stations, police officers, and their mobile numbers. It will provide necessary information for the district police personnel.

Additional SP (Admin) N Surya Chandra Rao, Nuzvid DSP Prasad, NIC in-charge Swami, Eluru District IT in-charge RSI Narendra, Police Constable Shiva Sriram, and other police personnel were present.