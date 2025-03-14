Live
Officials told to expedite investigation of pending cases
SP Kanchi Srinivasa Rao asks the officials to create awareness on traffic rules and set up sign boards to control the speed
Narasaraopet : Palnadu district SP Kanchi Srinivasa Rao conducted a review meeting on district crime at the DPO in Narasaraopet on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, he instructed the officials to speed up the investigation of cases registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act-2012, cases relating to atrocities against women, property, ganja and missing persons.
He asked the officials to create awareness on traffic rules and set up sign boards to control the speed. He asked them to step up vigilance on the movements of the rowdy sheeters and suspects. He stressed on the need to check consumption of liquor at the open places to check crime rate.
He directed the officials to give priority to the complaints received from emergency No 112. He instructed the police officials to use technology to speed up the investigation of the cases and file the charge-sheet in the court.
He urged the women, girls, housewives to download the Shakti app. He said after downloading the app, when the button is pressed, information will reach the nearest police station. He said as soon as the police get communication, they will respond and rush to the spot to provide security.