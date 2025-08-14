Officials told to expedite road widening works

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu has instructed the Town Planning and Engineering officials to speed up widening of alternative roads being developed to prevent traffic problems arising from the ongoing ROB construction work at Sankar Vilas here. He inspected the road widening works at Brodipet 1/18th Line, Brindavan Gardens Main Road, and Pattabhipuram Roads along with the officials on Wednesday. He issued appropriate directions on the works to be taken up.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that along with road widening, road construction works should also be taken up immediately in coordination between Town Planning and Engineering departments. As the Brodipet 1/18th line widening is nearing completion, he instructed the DEE to take steps for the construction of the road and culvert. He also directed that encroachments along main roads in the city should be removed regularly. Later, he visited rain-affected areas and instructed sanitation workers to ensure that plastic or other waste blocking culverts is removed to allow free flow of rainwater. At the three bridges and near the Kankaragunta RUB, engineering officials should deploy motors and staff to prevent water stagnation. Motors should be kept ready to bail out water from low-lying areas, and advance arrangements should be made to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply, the SE was instructed.

ACP Rahman, DEE Venkata Ramana, In-charge MHO Ramarao, Corporator Eranti Varaprasad, and officials from Town Planning and Engineering departments were present.