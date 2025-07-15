Officials told to focus on quality in executing projects

Visakhapatnam: GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg directed engineering officials to focus on quality maintenance in development works such as roads, culverts, drains, footpaths and other infrastructure projects of the corporation that are in various stages of completion.

On Monday, the Commissioner, along with chief engineer Pallamaraju and zonal Commissioner Kanakamahalakshmi, inspected the newly developed road and the proposed expansion road from Sun Beach College Road up to Yendada 100- Feet Road in zone-2.

As part of his inspection, the civic chief examined the newly developed 60-feet road from YLP Layout connecting the road up to Shantinagar culvert road. He interacted with the technical representatives of the quality control agency and kept a tab on works taken up for various development works, visiting spots. The Commissioner instructed chief engineer Pallamaraju to check the process of the quality control agency, assess the road work done before submitting the bills for approval.

Also, Ketan Garg instructed to expedite the completion of the road from Sun Beach College Road via YLP Layout up to Yendada 100 Feet Road, and immediately initiate necessary measures for road widening. He advised the engineers and town planning officials to work together in a coordinated manner to avoid delays in road development works.

Later, the Commissioner checked a CLAP vehicle on the road and expressed displeasure over the fact that the mic announcement system used for public awareness was not functioning. He directed the officials to take immediate steps to ensure that the mic announcement systems are operational in all the CLAP vehicles.

Superintending Engineer Y Krishna Rao, Assistant engineers, ward secretariat staff, and others, accompanied the Commissioner.