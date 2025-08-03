One booked for cheating unemployed

Vijayawada: Chilakalapudi police in Machilipatnam , Krishna district registered a case against one person Gopal Singh, who allegedly collected more than Rs.50 lakh from the job aspirants promising jobs in the government departments.

Gopal Singh has claimed that he was the PA of Machilipatnam MP V Balashouri and met some people in Koduru, Nagaya Lanka, Gudivada, Challapalli Avanigadda and other places and assured them that they would get jobs on payment of Rs.2 to 3 lakh in Government departments.

Some people blindly trusted Gopal Singh and gave money. On Friday, he told them to meet him in a hotel in Vijayawada. The victims tried to meet him in Vijayawada but he was absconding. The victims suspected some foul play and staged a protest in front of the office of Machilipatnam MP Balashouri on Saturday and demanded justice. The MP office staff told them that there is no person by name Gopal Singh in the office of the MP. They understood that Gopal Singh had cheated them. One person lodged a complaint to Chilakalapudi police on cheating of Gopal singh.Basing on a complaint the police registered a case and took up the investigation.