One crore signature campaign organised

Kurnool: As part of the one crore signature collection programme, on the second day, in Srikalahasti town, on the instructions of former chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, the campaign was successfully organised under the auspices of Srikalahasti former market committee chairman Viala Krishna Reddy and on the instructions of former Srikalahasti MLA Madhusudhan Reddy.
At this program, Krishna Reddy said that the PPP policy should be immediately abolished and the coalition government should stop the practice of tying up private companies with the idea of taking away medical education from the poor.
State Joint Secretary Bavulur Ankaiah, Constituency SC Cell President Pasala Krishnaiah, Srikalahasti Mandal Vice President Venkatesh Naidu, Nagaraju, Karunakar Reddy, Subramaniam, Chandu and others participated in this programme.