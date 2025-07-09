One-day workshop held for mediators

Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai District): In accordance with the directions of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), New Delhi, and as per the guidelines issued by the Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, Amaravati, a one-day orientation workshop was conducted on Tuesday for trained mediators under the ongoing 90-day mediation campaign.

The workshop was held at the District Police Community Hall under the chairmanship of Chairman of the District Legal Services Authority and Principal District Judge E Bheemarao.

Senior mediator and resource person S Arunachalam from Tamil Nadu State participated in the programme and guided the session.

He elaborated on the best practices, techniques and methods required for effective mediation.

He addressed the challenges and deadlocks that may arise during mediation processes and provided practical suggestions on how to overcome them to ensure successful resolution between disputing parties.

Arunachalam also explained in detail how to facilitate appropriate agreements and settlements between parties during the campaign. His presentation focused on strategies to resolve impasses and maintain the spirit of dialogue and compromise.

The 90-day mediation campaign initiated by NALSA aims to strengthen alternative dispute resolution mechanisms across the country. Arunachalam stressed the importance of sensitivity, awareness and consistent effort by mediators to ensure its success.

The event was attended by District Legal Services Authority Secretary N Rajashekar and District Bar Association President P Guru Prasad.

The programme was organised under the supervision of the Anantapur District ADR/Mediation Centre.