One should respect mother tongue, says CJI N V Ramana

Vizianagaram: Chief Justice of India Justice N V Ramana on Sunday said that there is a misconception in the society that only studying in English Medium will open good career opportunities.

Laying emphasis on promotion of Telugu language, he said that one should respect his mother tongue. He pointed out that he himself had studied in Telugu medium till his graduation. He said one can scale heights through hard work irrespective of the medium in which he pursues his education.

The CJI virtually participated in a programme jointly organised by 'Veedhi Arugu', Norway, and South Africa Telugu community on Sunday on the occasion of the Telugu Language Day. Justice NV Ramana appreciated the efforts of the NRI organisations in preserving and nourishing Telugu language.

Radhika Mangipudi, renowned Telugu writer hailing from Vizianagaram was awarded 'Pravasa Telugu Puraskaram 2021' on Sunday on the occasion of 'Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam.'

In the virtual event, veteran actor and writer Tanikella Bharani announced the names of the winners of different awards and congratulated them. Lyricist Bhuvana Chandra, founder of Vamsi Art Theatres Vamsi Ramaraju and noted Telugu pundit Kalaratna Dr Meegada Ramalingaswamy also took part in the programme and lauded the contribution of Radhika Mangipudi to Telugu literature.

Vikram Petluru (South Africa), Dr Venkat Tarigopula (Norway), Sudhakar (Kuwait), Lakshman (South Africa), Ratnakumar Kavuturi (Singapore), Jaya Pisapati (Hong Kong) and others also participated.