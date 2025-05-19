‘One zone-one constituency’ system to come into force from June 1

Visakhapatnam: A ‘muhurat’ has been fixed to bring in a new administrative system in Visakhapatnam district.

The eight zones that fall under the purview of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) are bracing for geographical transformation from June 1.

Currently, two or more constituencies form a part of each zone in Visakhapatnam. As a result, administration has turned out to be a daunting task for the civic body. Especially, when the MLAs organise constituency-wise programmes, the zonal officials are unable to attend because a couple of them coincide at the same time in two different segments.

Also, the constituents too have to travel long distances to meet zonal officials to air their grievances by visiting zonal offices and following them up.

To overcome these challenges, the district administration has embarked upon a mapping exercise to ensure that a complete constituency falls under a single zone.

Elaborating about the task ahead, district Collector and in-charge Commissioner of GVMC MN Harendhira Prasad told The Hans India that the mapping exercise was about to complete by May 21. “At present, we are receiving suggestions, objections from the public in each segment. After receiving the collective suggestions, we will take up steps to ensure zones are mapped based on the purview of the segment.”

The Collector made an announcement regarding the new system of ‘one zone-one constituency’ in the recent council meeting.

Corporation services will be eased and made accessible with the implementation of the new system as it is going to be an advantage for both the constituents as well as the zonal officials.

Currently, zonal offices are present in Bheemunipatnam, Madhurawada, Asilmetta, Suryabagh, Gajuwaka, Gnanapuram, Vepagunta and Anakapalli.

As far as constituencies are concerned, there are eight zones within GVMC purview, including Visakhapatnam east, Visakhapatnam west, Visakhapatnam north, Visakhapatnam south, Gajuwaka, Anakapalli, Bheemunipatnam and Pendurthi.

Going forward, people can avail corporation services in eight zones, which are going to be mapped with an equal number of constituencies.