Ongole: Balineni Srinivasa Reddy hints at state Cabinet overhaul soon

Ongole: The minister for energy, environment, forests, science and technology Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that a completely new Cabinet of ministers will take oath soon.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of Buchepalli Venkayamma as the zilla parishad chairperson of Prakasam district here on Saturday, Srinivasa Reddy indirectly advised the groups creating disturbances in the party to leave their differences behind and to go hand in hand in future.

He quoted the words of Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, that party is above the leaders and the party workers should get justice done to them.

He advised them that all workers are important to the party with no regard for their leader. He made it clear that the party would not tolerate disobedience and everyone should follow the instructions of the high command.

He said he happily agreed when Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy when told him that he wants to change everyone in the Cabinet soon. He said that he didn't bother about losing the ministry, as the policy helps the party.