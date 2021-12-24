Ongole: BJP accuses CM of sponsoring conversions

Ongole: The co-in-charge of the Andhra Pradesh unit of BJP Sunil Deodhar alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is sponsoring the religious conversions in the state. He also said that the state is in a grave economic situation staring at bankruptcy and is infested by various mafia people. The things have come to a pass that even YSRCP cadre themselves has no protection for speaking truth, forget the security of workers from other parties.

Speaking in a press meet here on Friday, Deodhar extended Christmas wishes to the Christian fraternity and said that the BJP believes in secularism and follows the saying that all faiths lead to the same God, and He only responds to all prayers. He said that Jesus Christ never asked his disciples to call gods believed by others as Satan or encouraged religious conversions in his preaching.

He alleged that the Chief Minister is cheating the Hindus by announcing that he believes in Hinduism while practising and celebrating Christianity. He said that the state government became a communal government, spending public money for the constructions in churches, paying salaries to pastors. He said that many of the MLAs elected from the SC reserved seats are not officially SCs as they are practising Christianity, and demanded the state government make a law banning religious conversions.

Deodhar said that the attack on YSRCP worker Subbarao Gupta by Subhani Shaik cannot be seen as an incident between two individuals, but as an attack of Shaik on the Gupta. He said that the Shaik who threatened to kill Gupta is roaming freely on the roads when Gupta is locked in his house and went to other places in the name of the darshan of Balaji.

He said that Andhra Pradesh is in a grave situation, in which the truth-speaking people, even if they are from the ruling party had no protection as the people from sand, land grabbing, mining, drugs and other mafias are dominating others by force.

He said that the government is against the developmental projects like Sri Kalahasti to Nadikudi railway line, industrial zone and is not providing lands for jobs, for manufacturing, industrialisation, or institutions.

The BJP leader said that the government is even neglecting the development of Buddhist site at Chandavaram in the district and tap tourism potential, as the Chief Minister is not interested in identifying the attackers of temples, instead wants to grab their lands.

He appealed to the police to lift the cases on the people and BJP leaders who protested against the attacks on temples as they are fighting for the rights of people. He announced that the BJP Andhra Pradesh is organising a huge public meeting on December 28 in Vijayawada and against the state government, invited all people suffering from the decisions to join them.