Ongole: QIS signs MoU with Vi Micro Systems

QIS secretary and correspondent Dr Nidamanuri Suryakalyana Chakravarti and chairman N Nageswra Rao with Vi Micro Systems head Dr Vijayarajeswaran and Dr Revathi Vijayarajeswaran while signing the MoU in Chennai
x

MoU aims to improve educational standards, exchange of research papers in teaching techniques

Ongole: QIS Educational Institutions signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Chennai-based Vi Micro Systems, the noted software and hardware firm, according to secretary and Correspondent of QIS institutions Dr NidamanuriSuryakalyanaChakravarti and chairman Nidamanuri Nageswara Rao.

The secretary said in a statement here on Monday that Dr SuryakalyanaChakravarti along with QIS Industries head Dr S Jaffar Ali Ibrahim signed the MoU with managing director of Vi Micro System Dr R Vijaya Rajeswaran and implementation director Dr Revathi Vijaya Rajeswaran at the latter's Chennai office.

Dr Chakravarti said that in the wake of rapid advances in electrical, electronics, instrumentation, mechanical, chemical and other sectors the Vi Micro Systems which has considerable experience in sales, services, research and development, production, quality control, finance, purchase, project and other sectors would provide necessary skill development to the students of the QIS institutions.

The MoU is spread to improve educational standards, exchange of research papers in teaching techniques and publication. They would also conduct jointly conferences and workshops on issues interested by both the parties.

QIS CET principal Dr D Venkata Rao, QIS IT principal Dr CV Subba Rao, QIS Pharmacy principal Dr D Dakshina Murthy and heads of various departments participated in the virtual meeting on Skype.

