Ongole: Question-answer online session on cancer held in HCG MNR Cancer Hospital

Radiation oncologist Dr R V Raghunandan conducting an online interactive session with patients on Saturday
Ongole: To provide counselling and advice to the cancer patients, the HCG MNR Cancer Hospital in Ongole conducted an online live interaction session with the noted radiation oncologist Dr RV Raghunandan on Saturday.

Dr Ragunandan offered suggestions and clarified doubts from the patients on the throat, head and neck cancers, and safety precautions for survival from COVID-19.

He interacted with about 120 patients and their relatives along with the people interested in the subject. The participants appreciated the online Q&A session and requested the management to conduct more such meetings.

