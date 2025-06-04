Only quality groundnut seeds must reach farmers: MLA

Chennekothapalli: Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha on Tuesday directed Agriculture Department officials to ensure that only high-quality groundnut seeds are supplied to farmers. She conducted a surprise inspection at the groundnut seed stock warehouse in Chennekothapalli on Monday, accompanied by local farmers, Agriculture Department officials, and TDP leaders.

During the inspection, she opened several seed bags to examine the quality firsthand. Officials informed her that while 1,910 quintals of groundnut seed were expected, only 500 quintals had arrived so far. When a farmer pointed out that a particular bag contained mixed varieties of seeds, the MLA ordered it to be emptied immediately. She emphasized that each seed variety should be segregated and reported that the sample was being sent to the District Collector for further analysis.

She instructed officials to return the entire Lot No. 907, from which the mixed seed bag originated. She warned that seed quality must be checked at the time of arrival itself, as failing to do so could lead to severe hardships for farmers.

She also stressed that farmers should avoid accepting seeds lacking quality assurance. Speaking to the media, Sunitha highlighted that groundnut is a crucial crop in this region, and good yields are possible only if quality seeds are used. She stated that the government is in constant coordination with seed agencies to maintain strict quality standards without compromise.

She also urged farmers to register at Rythu Seva Kendras (RSKs) for seed distribution. A 30-kg seed bag is priced at ₹2,790, but after a 40% government subsidy, farmers need to pay only ₹1,674. Farmers are eligible to receive:1 bag for land up to half an acre, 2 bags for half an acre to one acre, 3 bags for land over one acre (maximum limit). She appealed to farmers to make full use of the subsidy scheme and follow proper registration procedures to ensure timely access to quality seeds.