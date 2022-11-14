Only YSRCP govt is implementing crop insurance: Kakani

Nellore: Agriculture minister K Govardhan Reddy said farmers in the state were denied crop insurance during 2014-19 and the YSR Congress government had paid the dues of Rs 716 crore in two instalments. Addressing the media here on Monday, he said still some media organisations are dispensing misinformation to the people on the issue.

He said the government had invited tenders for the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana which is the final phase of implementation. He said 100 mandals were declared as drought-prone mandals during N Chandrababu Naidu's government but there has been no sign of drought after Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power.

Describing TDP chief Chandrababu and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan "Rahu and Kethu", Govardhan Reddy alleged that Pawan's objective is to help Naidu. He said now agriculture in the state is a profitable activity and the criticism the opposition is making only for their political mileage.

He claimed that 14 lakh metric tonne paddy is being produced annually in the state after YSRCP came to power due to the support being extended to the farmers by the state government.