Operation Dolphin's Nose exposes espionage links with Pakistan, 8 arrested

Amaravati: Operation Dolphin's Nose exposed the espionage links with Pakistan in India.

The Andhra Pradesh Intelligence along with the Central Intelligence Agencies and Naval Intelligence have unearthed an espionage racket having links with Pakistan, informed the AP DGP D. Gautam Sawang's office in a statement on Friday.

In a shocking development, the intelligence sleuths have registered an FIR and 7 personnel of Navy along with a hawala operator have been arrested from different parts of the Country.

The statement informed that some more suspects are being questioned on the issue. And the investigation is in progress.

