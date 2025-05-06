Ordinary technique reaps extraordinary returns

Tirupati: Mango farmers in Chittoor district are adopting an innovation, wax-coated paper fruit covers, that is showing measurable results. Apart from protecting mangoes from pests and physical damage, these simple covers are helping growers improve fruit quality and secure better prices, both in local markets and through export channels.

Chittoor, often called the mango capital of the state, has over 1.5 lakh acres under mango cultivation and produces about 7.5 lakh tonnes annually.

The district grows varieties such as Totapuri, Benishan, Alphonso, Neelum, and Mallika.

Despite the scale, income for farmers has remained unpredictable due to market fluctuations and losses caused by insects, birds, weather, and fungal infections. This year, however, the widespread use of fruit covers - distributed with government subsidies - has helped reduce those losses significantly.

These fruit covers, designed with a red or brown outer surface and a black inner lining, are tied around each fruit when it reaches the size of a hen’s egg. They act as a barrier against fruit flies, birds, sunburn, and mold. Farmers report that covered fruits are cleaner, ripen uniformly, and command higher rates, especially in northern markets and exports.

Surya Murthy, a farmer from Mittur village in V Kota mandal, has been cultivating Totapuri, Alphonso, and Benishan mangoes for over four decades. He used around 60,000 fruit covers this season. “We saw a significant improvement in fruit quality and price. Covered fruits sold for Rs 10 to Rs 20 more per piece,” he said.

The Horticulture department has scaled up support for this practice. In 2025, a total of 1.92 crore fruit covers were distributed across 1,928 acres in Chittoor. With subsidy support, the cost of using covers dropped to Rs 4,000–5,000 per tonne, compared to Rs 9,000 without assistance.

Officials estimate that 6,500 to 8,000 tonnes of mangoes from Chittoor could meet export standards this year due to the improved appearance and uniformity of covered fruits. Even Totapuri, traditionally used for processing, fetched higher prices in markets outside Andhra Pradesh.

To support market linkages, the district administration has facilitated meetings between mango producers and buyers.

Exporters are showing increased interest in sourcing from Chittoor due to the consistent quality of produce. Chittoor District Collector Sumit Kumar urged farmers to continue adopting fruit covers and best practices. “This support is helping farmers enhance their income and meet international standards. We encourage all growers to make full use of this opportunity,” he said.