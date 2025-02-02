Over 1.23L beneficiaries covered in ASR district

Araku Valley (ASR district) : District Collector A S Dinesh Kumar directed officials and staff to ensure the smooth and systematic distribution of pensions. On Saturday, he participated in the pension distribution programme at R Dumbriguda village in Araku Valley mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector emphasised that beneficiary satisfaction is the top priority. He stated that arrangements were made to deliver pensions directly to the beneficiaries’ doorsteps. By 5 pm on Saturday, pensions had been distributed to over 93 per cent of the beneficiaries.

The Collector said that the government had released Rs 51,74,02,500 for 1,23,361 pension beneficiaries in the district. By 5 pm, Rs 48,25,58,000 had been distributed to 1,15,342 beneficiaries. He assured that efforts were taken to effectively implement the doorstep pension delivery system.

DRDA PD V Murali and MPDO Lavaraju were present at the event. The Collector also mentioned that if a pensioner passes away, the pension amount will be immediately transferred to the spouse under the widow category. Additionally, pensions for those who had not collected them for the past three months were also disbursed at once.