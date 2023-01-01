Paddy procurement at a brisk pace in Krishna, NTR districts

Vijayawada (NTR District): The process of paddy procurement has gained momentum in both Krishna and NTR districts for the past one month as paddy harvesting reached closing state for this Kharif season. Due to offering a minimum support [rice (MSP) for paddy for this year, Rs 2,060 per quintal for 'A' grade paddy and Rs 2,040 for common grade paddy by the government, the farmers are approaching the Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RBK) where their produce is being purchased.

The government has been procuring paddy by setting up 316 procurement centres in Krishna and around 200 centres in NTR district from November second week. Meanwhile, the concerned authorities of the both districts were given a target to procure above 5.6 lakh metric tons of paddy in Krishna district and 1.24 lakh metric tons of paddy from NTR district respectively from the farmers. In view of the above, the district authorities are striving to purchase the yield from farmers.

Despite spreading inimical news against government paddy procurement centres, the concerned authorities of the both districts are making the farmers sell their yield at the Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RBKs). Due to their efforts, around 24,700 farmers sold their yield of 2.20 lakh metric tons in government procurement centres in Krishna district alone. Likewise, 6500 farmers of NTR district sold 48,000 MT of paddy at procurement centres. The government has paid Rs 320 crore of amount to Krishna district farmers by account. Similarly, Rs 40 crore was paid to NTR district farmers. Krishna district farmers are yet to be given another Rs 60 crore for their produce. Farmers are getting the amount within 21 days of purchase.