Parking arrangements made ahead of CM Naidu’s visit
Anantapur: In view of the upcoming visit of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to Anantapur district, District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V, inspected several designated parking areas across the city on Sunday.
The Collector visited key parking locations including Vijetha Mart near Srinagar Colony, Keshava Reddy School, Sanghamitra Nagar Extension, and VIP/VVIP parking zones-among the 15 parking sites being arranged for the visit.
Dr Vinod Kumar emphasized the need for swift and efficient completion of all arrangements. He directed officials to ensure that parking areas are thoroughly cleaned, leveled, and prepared with proper entry and exit points. He also stressed the importance of removing unnecessary poles, carrying out road rolling, and marking parking spaces clearly.
“The preparations must be completed on a war footing to ensure smooth traffic and parking management during the Chief Minister’s tour,” the Collector stated. The inspection was accompanied by Gopalapuram MLA Maddipati Venkataraju, Forest Settlement Officer G Ramakrishna Reddy, RDO Keshava Naidu, DSP Venkateswarlu, Municipal Commissioner Balaswamy, EE Shakir, Survey AD Rupala Naik, Tahsildar Harikumar, Mandal Surveyor Raghunath, among other officials.