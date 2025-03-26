Pastor Praveen Pagadala dies in road accident

Rajamahendravaram: Prominent Hyderabad-based pastor Praveen Pagadala died in a road accident in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday. He was 45. According to police, the accident occurred near Komthamuru on the highway, where an unidentified vehicle collided with his bike, leading to his immediate death on the spot.

Pastor Praveen had arrived in Rajamahendravaram from Hyderabad by flight on Tuesday morning. After landing at Madhurapudi Airport, he was travelling on a bike for personal work when the tragic incident took place. His body was later shifted to the Rajamahendravaram Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Following the incident, a large number of pastors and Christian community members gathered at the government hospital’s mortuary. Several pastors expressed doubts regarding his death, alleging that it was not merely an accident but a planned murder. They claimed that Pastor Praveen had posted on social media a week ago, stating that his life was in danger.

The Christian community has demanded a thorough investigation into the incident, urging authorities to look beyond the accident angle.

East Godavari Superintendent of Police D Narasimha Kishore has urged the public not to spread false information or rumours regarding the death of the Pastor. He warned against circulating misleading narratives on social media that could create unnecessary panic and communal disharmony.

The SP stated that special teams have been formed to conduct a transparent and thorough investigation into the incident. He assured that the truth behind the pastor’s death will be uncovered soon.

Additionally, strict legal action will be taken against those spreading false information that could hurt people’s sentiments or incite tensions among religious, caste, or political groups, he added.