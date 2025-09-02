Pawan hails Naidu’s 30-yr journey as ‘visionary leader’

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Monday extended heartfelt greetings to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on completing 30 years since he first took oath as Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, describing him as a visionary leader whose imprint on the development of Telugu states will remain unforgettable.

“Chandrababu Naidu is a statesman with foresight, who has always planned for the future and taken up development programmes with vision,” Pawan said in his message. He recalled that despite adversities, Naidu accepted challenges and moved forward with determination.

Highlighting Naidu’s contributions, he said that the transformation of Hyderabad’s Madhapur region, once filled with rocky terrain, into a hub of the IT sector stands as a remarkable achievement.

“It was his push for IT in the 1990s that enabled thousands from rural Telugu youngsters to secure jobs in the sector,” he said. He also credited Naidu with pioneering initiatives like Rythu Bazaars, DWCRA groups, Velugu project for the poor, and Mee Seva centres, which reflected his forward-looking governance.

Referring to the post-bifurcation phase, Pawan Kalyan noted that Naidu took charge of Andhra Pradesh at a critical juncture when the state had no capital. “With a clear vision, he initiated the people’s capital Amaravati, pursued the lifeline Polavaram project, and set industrial growth as the primary target in 2014,” he said.

He added that even in 2024, amidst even greater challenges, Naidu once again took up the reins of governance with resolve. “By maintaining cordial ties with the Centre, he is securing funds for development projects while pushing administrative reforms through technology to deliver services swiftly to the people,” the Deputy Chief Minister observed.

Reaffirming the Cabinet’s commitment, he said: “Under the guidance of our visionary Chief Minister, our government is dedicated to working for the overall development of Andhra Pradesh.”