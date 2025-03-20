Pawan Kalyan addresses on SC classification in assembly, lauds Manda Krishna and CM Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has attributed the escalation of the Scheduled Caste (SC) classification issue to the efforts of Manda Krishna and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. During an Assembly session on Thursday, Kalyan expressed gratitude to Naidu for advocating SC classification in the unified Andhra Pradesh, emphasising his belief that this move will ultimately benefit all communities.

Kalyan also congratulated Manda Krishna for his contributions to recognising the Madaga caste and highlighted the various discussions surrounding the classification of unrecognised castes. He reiterated the importance of addressing these issues comprehensively.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, while speaking on the topic, pointed out the significant population of the Relli caste in Uttarandhra, underscoring the ongoing struggle against social inequalities. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to social justice and stated that they have kept their promise regarding the SC classification.

Naidu mentioned that the upcoming census in 2026 would play a crucial role in further delineating categories based on district-wise assessments. He recalled that a committee was established in 1996 to address categories A, B, C, and D. Naidu concluded by asserting that passing a resolution in the Assembly and forwarding it to the Centre would be key to resolving the classification challenge