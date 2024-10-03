Pawan Kalyan offers prayers at Tirumala

Tirumala : Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan visited the sacred temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Wednesday, marking the conclusion of his 11-day atonement ritual (Prayaschit Deeksha) emphasising on the need to protect Sanatana Dharma following the alleged sacrilege in the temple where adulterated ghee was reportedly used in the making of laddu and other mahaprasadams. Pawan who trekked to Tirumala on Tuesday had a darshan of the Lord on Wednesday morning. He was accompanied by his two daughters, Aadya Konidela and Polena Anjana Pawanova. Before entering the temple, Polena gave the declaration for Srivari (deity) visit in Tirumala. She signed the documents provided by the TTD staff. As Polina Anjana is a minor, her father Pawan Kalyan endorsed the documents.

They later entered the temple through the Mahadwaram. Pawan Kalyan symbolically placed the ‘Varahi Declaration’ which he will announce at a meeting in Tirupati on Thursday, at deity’s feet, participating in sacred rituals. It was learnt that the Varahi Declaration contains various aspects of the protection of Sanatana Dharma. The cover page of the red colour book read, “Dharmo Rakshati Rakshita” and in the middle of the book was the image of Goddess Varahi. The book is published in three languages – English, Telugu and Hindi.

After the prayers, the temple priests bestowed their blessings upon him at the Sri Ranganayakula Mandapam, presenting him with prasadam and a portrait of Lord Venkateswara. Later, he visited the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Nithya Annadana Satram and had annaprasadam there along with other devotees.