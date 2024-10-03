Live
- Swathy Reddy Mesmerizes Paris Fashion Week 2024 with Her Exquisite Indian Lehenga Collection, Celebrating the Fusion of Heritage and Craftsmanship
- Union Minister Joshi, BJP chief Vijayendra clean temple on Gandhi Jayanti
- 3,000-km bicycle journey from Mangaluru to Kedarnath
- Travel costs spike as festival draws near
- All set for grand Dasara celebrations
- Mangaluru’s unique Dasara in contrast to Mysuru
- Withdraw VSP sale move, Centre told
- Police issued prohibitory orders to ban Hindu festivals: AAP
- ‘Caste-based discrimination’ in jails: SC verdict today
- NER engineer arrested for taking bribe of Rs two lakh
Just In
Pawan Kalyan offers prayers at Tirumala
- Dy CM ends his ‘Prayaschit Deeksha’
- Places Varahi declaration at Lord’s feet
- His daughter Pawanova signs declaration
Tirumala : Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan visited the sacred temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Wednesday, marking the conclusion of his 11-day atonement ritual (Prayaschit Deeksha) emphasising on the need to protect Sanatana Dharma following the alleged sacrilege in the temple where adulterated ghee was reportedly used in the making of laddu and other mahaprasadams. Pawan who trekked to Tirumala on Tuesday had a darshan of the Lord on Wednesday morning. He was accompanied by his two daughters, Aadya Konidela and Polena Anjana Pawanova. Before entering the temple, Polena gave the declaration for Srivari (deity) visit in Tirumala. She signed the documents provided by the TTD staff. As Polina Anjana is a minor, her father Pawan Kalyan endorsed the documents.
They later entered the temple through the Mahadwaram. Pawan Kalyan symbolically placed the ‘Varahi Declaration’ which he will announce at a meeting in Tirupati on Thursday, at deity’s feet, participating in sacred rituals. It was learnt that the Varahi Declaration contains various aspects of the protection of Sanatana Dharma. The cover page of the red colour book read, “Dharmo Rakshati Rakshita” and in the middle of the book was the image of Goddess Varahi. The book is published in three languages – English, Telugu and Hindi.
After the prayers, the temple priests bestowed their blessings upon him at the Sri Ranganayakula Mandapam, presenting him with prasadam and a portrait of Lord Venkateswara. Later, he visited the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Nithya Annadana Satram and had annaprasadam there along with other devotees.