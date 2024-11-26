Pawan Kalyan urges centre for Railway Infrastructure Development in Pithapuram

In a significant step towards enhancing railway infrastructure, Andhra Pradesh State Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan Garu has urged Union Railway Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnav Garu to expedite the construction of a Railway Over Bridge (ROB) on the Samarlakota-Uppada Road in Pithapuram Municipality. The appeal was made during their meeting in Delhi on Tuesday.

Pawan Kalyan highlighted the pressing need for the ROB in lieu of Level Crossing No. 431, located at Railway Km. 640/30-32 in the Pithapuram town limits. He emphasized that the proposed infrastructure is crucial to alleviate persistent traffic congestion and enhance road connectivity in the area. He further conveyed the request made to sanction this project under the Prime Minister's 'Gati Shakti' programme, aimed at fostering comprehensive infrastructure development.

In addition to the ROB, Pawan Kalyan also advocated for improved train services for the community, particularly for devotees visiting the revered Sripada Vallabha Swamy Temple in Pithapuram. He requested that four key trains—Nanded - Sambalpur Nagavali Express, Nanded - Visakhapatnam Superfast Express, Visakhapatnam - Sai Nagar Shirdi Express, and the AP Express (Visakhapatnam - New Delhi)—be granted halts at the Pithapuram railway station to facilitate easier access for travelers.

The Deputy Chief Minister also addressed a proposal from the residents of Latur, who expressed a desire for establishing a train service between Latur and Tirupati. He urged the Railway Minister to consider this proposal for further examination.

These initiatives by Pawan Kalyan signal a proactive approach towards improving railway infrastructure and services, ultimately aiming to meet the needs of citizens and enhance regional connectivity.