Pay attention to education, healthcare of hostel students

Ongole: Prakasam District Collector A Thameem Ansariya conducted a review meeting with a focus on the welfare of students residing in social welfare hostels across the district, at the Collectorate in Ongole on Friday.

During the meeting, the Collector emphasised achieving a 100 per cent pass rate in the 10th and Intermediate examinations for the 2024-25 academic year. She warned of strict action against officials if any complaints arise regarding education, health or security of the students.

She told the officials to treat the children in the hostels as their own and give special attention to their education, health and safety. She mandated monthly health check-ups for students, with particular emphasis on monitoring the health of female students, and ordered proper maintenance of medical records.

The Collector announced allocation of Rs 24 crore from DMF funds for new building construction where necessary, along with ongoing repairs to existing facilities. She also highlighted Rs 40 crore allocation under employment guarantee funds for cement roads in SC and ST residential areas. Addressing sanitation concerns, she directed municipal authorities to specially designate staff for hostel maintenance and called for appointing a dedicated medical officer for the hostels. She announced that monthly review meetings would be conducted to monitor progress.

District social welfare officer Lakshma Nayak, BC welfare officer Anjala, minority welfare officer Parthasarathi and other senior officials attended the meeting.