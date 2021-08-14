PCC chief Sake Sailajanath alleges 'loot' of public properties by state, Central governments

Vizianagaram: Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Sake Sailajanath criticised that both the state and Central governments are implementing their own agenda violating all administrative guidelines and norms. He said they are looting the natural resources in agency areas. Speaking to media here on Friday, Sailajanath alleged that the YSRCP government is posing as a big benefactor of Dalits and weaker sections by giving some insignificant nominated posts to them.

He said the governments were simply plundering the natural resources in Vizag Agency and they were not sparing even steel plant and Gangavaram port which were being privatised without even holding a public hearing.

The PCC chief said the governments should know that it is just a custodian of the public properties but they were simply selling them away at their will.

He said that Congress was the only party in the country which respects the identity and emotions of the downtrodden, especially Dalits.