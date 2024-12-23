PD Act invoked against red sanders smuggler

Tirupati : In a significant crackdown on the illegal red sanders trade, the Tirupati district task force arrested Sheikh Champati Zakir (30), a resident of Khader Valli village of Chapadu mandal, in YSR district. Zakir, the son of Fakruvalli, is a notorious smuggler involved in eight cases of illegal red sandalwood transportation.

Acting on the recommendations of district SP L Subba Rayudu, YSR district collector and district, agistrate Dr Sridhar Cherukuri issued orders invoking the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against the ac-cused. The accused was subsequently transferred to the Kadapa Central Jail as per court directives.

The Task Force, led by SP P Srinivas, has intensified its efforts to combat red sanders smuggling, aiming not only to prevent illegal activities but also to ensure proper investigation and prosecution of offenders. The accused was found violating forest and wildlife laws, thereby endangering public order and depleting valuable natural resources.

SP Subba Rayudu emphasised the Task Force’s commitment to taking strict action against smugglers, including invoking the PD Act. He reminded the public that several individuals have already been sen-tenced to five years of imprisonment for similar offenses. Highlighting the need for forest conservation, he urged citizens to recognise their collective responsibility in protecting rare and valuable resources like red sanders.