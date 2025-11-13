Penn State varsity team explores academic collaboration

Visakhapatnam: Ina step to explore new avenues for academic collaboration and strengthen existing partnerships, a delegation from Penn State University, USA, visited GITAM Deemed to be University here on Wednesday.

Expanding student and faculty exchange programmes, enhancing research cooperation and developing new joint initiatives formed part of the discussions held during the meeting.

The visit is part of an evolving strategic partnership between the institutions. Penn State University is one of the QS top 100 global universities which currently includes a successful joint degree programme.

The visiting delegation included Amanda L. Moore, associate director of Graduate Admissions, Wendy Moynihan, global engagement coordinator and Ray Venkataraman, professor of marketing.

They interacted with students from the engineering and management schools, shared insights about Penn State’s academic environment, research excellence, cultural immersion activities and scholarship opportunities.

Stating that their academic and cultural integration has been exemplary, the team expressed appreciation for the performance of the GITAM students currently enrolled in Penn State’s joint degree programmes. They also highlighted the growing number of Indian students choosing Penn State for higher studies and expressed optimism that this trend will continue in future as well.

During the visit, the delegation met Eroll D’Souza, Vice-Chancellor, Y. Goutham Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor and D. Gunasekharan, Registrar, to discuss future collaborations and potential research partnerships.