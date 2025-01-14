People celebrate Bhogi with fervour

Ongole: The people of Prakasam district celebrated Bhogi festival with gaiety and religious fervour on Monday. The junctions of various roads were seen lit with Bhogi Mantalu and the people cheered around them since early morning.

The children supported their parents and grandparents in bringing out the unnecessary and broken furniture, and papers along with the wood specially bought for the campfire. The women arranged pots filled with water to heat and used them for the bath of children.

They blessed the children by showering Bhogipallu on them. The temples like Chennakesava Swamy temple, and Saibaba temple received a large number of devotees.

Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy celebrated Bhogi at his camp office in Turpu Nayudu Palem.

The Ongole MLA and TDP state vice-president Damacharla Janardhana Rao, his family members, leaders, and workers of the TDP joined together at the NTR Bhavan and celebrated Bhogi.

Former minister Sidda Raghavarao and his family members celebrated the Bhogi by lighting the fire in front of their house and also participating in the Gopuja.

Prakasam SP AR Damodar and his family celebrated Bhogi by lighting the bonfire at his camp office.

The Lions Club of Ongole Citizens, Elite Citizens, and JCI Ongole organised the Bhogi fire at the Saibaba Temple in Lawyer Pet. The performance of Kolatam, Dappu, and Gangireddulu artistes mesmerized the audience. The Bhogi fire programme by the CVN Reading Room Club at the Potti Sriramulu Statue junction attracted hundreds of onlookers.

The Geetha Parivar group in the town organised the Bhogi Pallu programme for infants and toddlers at the Geetha Mandiram on Gandhi Road. The Geetha Parivar member Soma Subbarao said that they have been organising the Bhogi Pallu programme for years to bless the children with a healthy and peaceful life.