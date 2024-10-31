  • Menu
People urged to use eco-friendly crackers

People urged to use eco-friendly crackers
GMC Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu and AP Pollution Control Board officials releasing a poster in Guntur on Wednesday

Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner Puli Srinivasulu urged the people to burst eco-friendly crackers and become partners in protecting the environment.

Guntur : Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner Puli Srinivasulu urged the people to burst eco-friendly crackers and become partners in protecting the environment. He requested people to go green and go bright.

He along with the officials released the ‘Go green, go bright’ poster at his camp office here on Wednesday. He stressed the need to reduce the sound pollution due to crackers and suggested giving cracker waste to the domestic waste collection sanitati on workers. AP Pollution Control Board executive engi neer Nazeena Begam, DEO Renuka, GMC officials were present.

