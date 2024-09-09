  • Menu
PGRS cancelled

PGRS cancelled
Highlights

District collector S Nagalakshmi cancelled the Public Grievance Redressal System to be held on Monday due to cyclone warning and urged the people to note the change.

Guntur: District collector S Nagalakshmi cancelled the Public Grievance Redressal System to be held on Monday due to cyclone warning and urged the people to note the change.

In a separate statement, District SP Satish Kumar informed that the Public Grievance Redressal System to be held on Monday was cancelled due to cyclone warning by the meteorological department. He urged people to note the change and cooperate.

