Plant saplings on road dividers, civic chief tells officials

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar ordered the public health officials to remove garbage and muck that is obstructing flow of rainwater in the drains. He visited 33rd division and BRTS road area on Monday. Later, he directed the officials to fill the central dividers with saplings.

Prior to his visit, the Commissioner conducted Spandana programme at VMC along with Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi and received applications from petitioners. He instructed the officials to resolve the applications within the stipulated time.

He received eight applications, in which five belong to town planning, two of revenue and one from public health. Additional Commissioner M Syamal, KV Satyavathi, Joint director Latha, CMoH Dr P Rathnavali, Deputy Commissioner D Venkatalakshmi and others attended.