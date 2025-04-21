PM, CMs greet Naidu on his 75th birthday

Vijayawada/Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who is also Telugu Desam Party's national president, turned 75 on Sunday. His birthday was celebrated on a grand scale by the party cadres across two Telugu states of Andhra and Telangana. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers and Chief Ministers extended greetings to Chandrababu Naidu. Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, G Kishan Reddy, among others, wished Naidu on his 75th birthday. Chief Ministers Revanth Reddy, Devendra Fadnavis, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Pramod Sawant, Nayab Saini, and others also conveyed their wishes.

The party leaders cut a 75-kg cake at TDP headquarters at Mangalagiri to celebrate Naidu's birthday. They also visited temples to pray for their leader's health and long life. TDP’s AP unit president Palla Srinivasa Rao, Agriculture Minister Atchannaidu and other senior leaders were present. The leaders and workers also went around a photo exhibition organised at the party headquarters with the theme ‘Visionary Leader’.

Meanwhile, TDP cadres on the Alipiri pathway to Tirumala temple broke a large number of coconuts and offered prayers for Naidu's long life and good health. TDP leaders who celebrated Naidu’s 75th birthday across Tirupati district described him as a symbol of determination. Naidu’s birthday celebrations were also organised at the TDP office, NTR Trust Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Former Andhra Pradesh minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, Nandamuri Suhasini and other leaders participated in the celebrations.

CM Naidu's wife, Nara Bhuvaneswari, posted a message on social media greeting him: "You light up my world with your endless passion for our Andhra Pradesh family. Every day, your strength and vision push me to be better, and I'm so proud to stand by you. I'll always be here, cheering you on, with all my love." Naidu's son and Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh also greeted him. Lokesh called CM Naidu his inspiration. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer conveyed his warm greetings to CM Naidu. "May God Almighty bless you with good health, happiness and long life and to guide you to lead the State of Andhra Pradesh on the path of development and prosperity with your vision and dynamic leadership," the Governor posted on 'X'. YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also greeted Naidu. “Happy Birthday to @Ncbn Garu! Wishing you a peaceful and healthy long life!” he wrote on ‘X’.