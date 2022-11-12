PM Modi to inaugurate slew of projects in AP, Telangana

Amaravati/Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch thousands of crores of rupees worth initiatives and projects in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Saturday.

Among those proposed were inauguration of the Rs 26,000 crore expansion and modernisation of HPCL's petroleum refinery, first phase of the new green campus of Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam and a cruise terminal at the Visakhapatnam Port in Andhra Pradesh. He will also address a public meeting.

Later, in the neighbouring Telangana, the Prime Minister would dedicate to the nation a fertilizer plant at Ramagundam, besides inaugurating and laying foundation stone for multiple development projects in the state. Modi would inaugurate the RFCL fertilizer plant at Ramagundam in Peddapalli district which has been revived at a cost of Rs 6,338 crore. Commercial production in the plant began last year.

The PM would also inaugurate 54.1 km of railway line from Bhadrachalam Road to Sattupalli built with a budget of Rs 990 crore. He will lay the foundation stone of various road projects which would be taken up with a budget of Rs 2,268 crore. Modi will address a public meeting at the Begumpet airport in the poll-bound Telangana.